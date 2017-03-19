Actor Joe Mafela Dies In Saturday Night Car Crash

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA â AUGUST 6: Veteran actor and film producer, Joe Mafela during an interview on August 6, 2015 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The entertainment icon was honoured with lifetime achievement honouree at the Savannah Comicsâ Choice Awards over the weekend. (Photo by Gallo Images / City Press / Lucky Nxumalo)

Popular South African actor Joe Mafela died on Saturday night in a car crash in Johannesburg.

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department confirmed his death and said a charge of culpable homicide is being investigated; this is standard in a traffic death.

JMPD spokesman Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said Mafela had been driving his Ford Figo on the M1 north, just past Oxford Road, shortly before 10pm on Saturday night. His vehicle and an Isuzu double cab, which was travelling in the same direction, collided.

"The driver of the Ford Figo was Joe Mafela and was declared dead on the scene. The driver of the double cab was not injured," said Minnaar.

"The cause of the accident will be investigated and there will be a charge of culpable homicide investigated."

Minnaar said there was "no indication" that either driver was under the influence of alcohol or drugs, but that this would be investigated.

The drivers were the sole occupants of the vehicles.

Mafela made his name as Sdumo in the TV comedy "'Sgudi 'Snaysi" which was broadcast on SABC1.

TV SA listed his credits as including television productions and movies, including the films "Zulu", "Tokoloshe", "Shout at the Devil", "Game for Vultures", "Escape from Angola", "Freedom Fighters", "Red Scorpion" and "Tigers Don't Cry". He produced musicals and received a Duka Duka Award for services to the television industry and a Naledi Theatre Management Lifetime Achievement Award, said TV SA.

It is with a heavy heart that we confirm Bab Joe Mafela's passing. He died in a car accident on his way home. Rest in perfect peace Bab Joe. pic.twitter.com/2ueowC0uhc — GenerationsTheLegacy (@Gen_legacy) March 19, 2017

Rest In Peace Joe Mafela. He made us laugh during South Africa's dark past. May we never forget him or his work. — Khaya Dlanga (@khayadlanga) March 19, 2017

We say Rest in Peace Joe Mafela. We loved you. pic.twitter.com/REYPbWuWkA — Rebel with a cause (@NxumaloManqoba) March 19, 2017

Joe Mafela, go fedile ke lefela 😢

You came

You entertained

You owned comedy

You Jabulani Cebekhulud us

You Going Up now

May your soul repose — Just Sanza (@Sanza_T) March 19, 2017

We are shocked and deeply saddened to learn about the news of the passing of legendary Actor, Director & Musician ubaba Joe Mafela. pic.twitter.com/L8lyA4QLqw — Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) March 19, 2017

Joe Mafela was also the first black person to win a Loerie Award. ✊ #RIPJoeMafela — Lesego Semenya (@LesDaChef) March 19, 2017