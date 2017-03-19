Senzo Meyiwa's Family Wait For R5-million Insurance Money

A man holds a framed picture of South African national soccer team goalkeeper and captain, Senzo Meyiwa during his funeral service in Durban on November 1, 2014.

Soccer star Senzo Meyiwa's killers are still on the loose and his children are still waiting for their insurance payout.

The Sunday Independent reported that it was now 875 days since his murder with little progress in solving the crime and the family still waiting for the R5 million insurance payout from the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

The newspaper reported that Meyiwa's father, Sam Meyiwa, said that PSL boss Irvin Khoza had promised in April that the policy would be paid out in less than a month but the family was still waiting.

Meyiwa, the goalkeeper for national soccer team Bafana Bafana, was shot dead on October 26, 2014 at the home of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus, Gauteng.