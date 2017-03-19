Why Isn't My Picture On The Wall?

Deputy Police Minister Maggie Sotyu complained that a rural police station didn't have a photo of her on the wall when she visited, reported the Sunday Times.

Sotyu and other officials were in President Jacob Zuma's delegation that visited Manguzi police station in KwaZulu-Natal, near the Mozambique border, on Tuesday, reported the newspaper.

Sotyu was "incensed" that her picture wasn't up on the walls alongside those of Zuma, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, KZN Premier Willies Mchunu, Police Minister Nathi Nhleko and KZN Community Safety MEC Mxolisi Kaunda, said the newspaper: "Is it because Minister Nhleko comes from here?" she asked.

The newspaper reported that a protocol officer said that deputy minister's pictures aren't routinely displayed while Sotyu's office dismissed the matter as "a non-issue".