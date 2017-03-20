13 Touching Joe Mafela Tributes From South African Actors

Yesterday South Africans woke up to the sad news that legendary actor and entertainer Joe Mafela died tragically in a car accident. The youngsters may have known him for his very recent role as Tebogo Moroka on "Generations — The Legacy" but some oldies know him for what we've known as his first popular role as S'dumo on "'Sgudi 'Snaysi".

He was a muVenḓa man, born in Sibasa, Limpopo who grew up in Soweto and spoke all 11 official languages in South Africa. Multilingual and multi-talented, it's no wonder tributes are pouring in his fans and from actors young and old, those who worked with him and those who didn't, who admired Mafela for his contribution to the film and television industry and to entertainment as a whole.

1. Thembi Mtshali-Jones played Sis' Thoko on "'Sgudi 'Snaysi" with Mafela.

i am deeply shocked and saddened about Joe Mafela's unexpected passing.I have been in denial the whole morning. Its just not sinking! March 19, 2017

2. Actress Florence Masebe lauded Mafela for inspiring young vhaVenḓa people through his work.

Vho-Joe Mafela was a giant who paved the way for many of us. Rine sa vhatsila vha vhaVenda ro țuțuwedzwa nga mishumo yavho. 💔😢💔😢💔 — Mme a Masakona (@FloMasebe) March 20, 2017

3. TV host Hulisani Ravele shared her favourite Mafela roles.

From his antics with Laqasha on Sgudi Snaysi to his banter with Mr. Cluver on Going Up, a legend we grew up watching & loving. #RIPJoeMafela — Hulisani Ravele (@HulisaniRavele) March 19, 2017

4. Actress Thando Thabethe worked with Mafela on "Generations — The Legacy".

5. Sdumo Mtshali shared what it's like to carry the weight of Mafela's character's name.

6. Actress TKay Kaula shared a clip of Mafela as Jabulani Cebekhulu on "Going Up".

7. Producer and actress Mmabatho Montsho broke down the reason Sdumo was such an important role to her.

8. This image shared by producer and actress Terry Pheto captured Mafela's fun personality.

#RIPJoeMafela 💔 A post shared by Terry Pheto (@terrypheto) on Mar 19, 2017 at 6:52am PDT

9. Noluthando Nqayi was thankful to Mafela for sharing his talent with the youth.

Tata thank you for sharing your talent, knowledge, time and for the opportunities you gave to us young performers. #RIPtaJoeMafela A post shared by Noluthando Nqayi (@nollynolz) on Mar 20, 2017 at 12:55am PDT

10. Actress Nomzamo Mbatha shared a fond memory of Mafela from his birthday two years ago.

I posted the above TWO years ago on his birthday. An absolute privilege and the highest honour. Eternally. #RIPJoeMafela The truest meaning of a legend. SA's original King of Comedy!!! A post shared by Nomzamo Mbatha 🇿🇦 (@nomzamo_m) on Mar 19, 2017 at 10:17pm PDT

11. Like Mafela, Siyabonga Radebe is an actor and comedian. He shared this on family and Sdumo.

Ri di tongisa nga mishumo yavho vhoMafela. Vha lale nga mulalo. Aa. 🙏🏿