    13 Touching Joe Mafela Tributes From South African Actors

    20/03/2017 13:35 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago

    Yesterday South Africans woke up to the sad news that legendary actor and entertainer Joe Mafela died tragically in a car accident. The youngsters may have known him for his very recent role as Tebogo Moroka on "Generations — The Legacy" but some oldies know him for what we've known as his first popular role as S'dumo on "'Sgudi 'Snaysi".

    He was a muVenḓa man, born in Sibasa, Limpopo who grew up in Soweto and spoke all 11 official languages in South Africa. Multilingual and multi-talented, it's no wonder tributes are pouring in his fans and from actors young and old, those who worked with him and those who didn't, who admired Mafela for his contribution to the film and television industry and to entertainment as a whole.

    1. Thembi Mtshali-Jones played Sis' Thoko on "'Sgudi 'Snaysi" with Mafela.

    2. Actress Florence Masebe lauded Mafela for inspiring young vhaVenḓa people through his work.

    3. TV host Hulisani Ravele shared her favourite Mafela roles.

    4. Actress Thando Thabethe worked with Mafela on "Generations — The Legacy".

    5. Sdumo Mtshali shared what it's like to carry the weight of Mafela's character's name.

    6. Actress TKay Kaula shared a clip of Mafela as Jabulani Cebekhulu on "Going Up".

    7. Producer and actress Mmabatho Montsho broke down the reason Sdumo was such an important role to her.

    8. This image shared by producer and actress Terry Pheto captured Mafela's fun personality.

    #RIPJoeMafela 💔

    A post shared by Terry Pheto (@terrypheto) on

    9. Noluthando Nqayi was thankful to Mafela for sharing his talent with the youth.

    10. Actress Nomzamo Mbatha shared a fond memory of Mafela from his birthday two years ago.

    11. Like Mafela, Siyabonga Radebe is an actor and comedian. He shared this on family and Sdumo.

    Ri di tongisa nga mishumo yavho vhoMafela. Vha lale nga mulalo. Aa. 🙏🏿

