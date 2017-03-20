All Sections
    An Ice Cream Pie You'll Probably Finish In One Sitting. Alone.

    It's a combination of sinful Romany Creams, rich vanilla ice cream and decadent caramel.

    20/03/2017 08:39 SAST | Updated 36 minutes ago

    In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see this made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

    Romany Cream ice cream recipe

    Prep Time : 15 min

    Ingredients:

    Vanilla ice cream

    1 packet of Romany Cream biscuits

    1 tin of caramel

    Spearmint Aero chocolate for decoration

    Instructions:

    1. Remove the ice cream from the freezer and allow to soften.

    2. Put the biscuits in a plastic bag and crush with a rolling pin.

    3. Mix the biscuits with the caramel.

    4. Place the biscuit and caramel mixture in a pretty bowl or smaller dishes and press it flat like a cookie base.

    5. Top the biscuit base with the softened ice cream and flatten the top.

