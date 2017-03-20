An Ice Cream Pie You'll Probably Finish In One Sitting. Alone.

In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see this made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!
Romany Cream ice cream recipe
Prep Time : 15 min
Ingredients:
Vanilla ice cream
1 packet of Romany Cream biscuits
1 tin of caramel
Spearmint Aero chocolate for decoration
Instructions:
1. Remove the ice cream from the freezer and allow to soften.
2. Put the biscuits in a plastic bag and crush with a rolling pin.
3. Mix the biscuits with the caramel.
4. Place the biscuit and caramel mixture in a pretty bowl or smaller dishes and press it flat like a cookie base.
5. Top the biscuit base with the softened ice cream and flatten the top.