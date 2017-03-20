'It's Not Over Until God Says It's Over' And Other Quotes From Ntlemeza's Visit To Pastor Mboro's Church

On Sunday the controversial pastor and founder of Incredible Happenings Ministry in Katlehong, Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng, defended beleaguered Hawks boss Berning Ntlemeza and prayed for him.

This comes after the North Gauteng High Court on Friday set aside Ntlemeza's appointment.

Mboro is no stranger to news headlines over his claims about miracles he can perform, and has even been accused of offering to sell photographs taken on a trip to heaven.

This time, he got our attention over his unreserved defence of the disgraced Hawks boss and his outlandish claims and comments, including an accusation that a journalist stole his car.

City Press reported that after accusing the journalist, he went on to pray for journalists:

#Mboro now praying for journalists.



We are known because of them. Some are in debt, some have relationship problems, some don't have cars. — Scapegoat (@AndiMakinana) March 19, 2017

The pastor also praised Muslims for their steadfast prayer-life.

#Ntlemeza: Pastor Mboro saying South Africans do not pray. "While you are drinking and smoking, Muslims are praying." @News24 pic.twitter.com/YoCs3r7aCy — Amanda Khoza (@MandaKhoza) March 19, 2017

He then took a moment to pray for Ntlemeza to win his legal battles.

"We pray God for all the issues of the courts, that he's attending, the appeals he's going through, God cover him. God, let your favour be upon him, let your grace be upon him", eNCA reported he said on Sunday.

Ntlemeza, who is also a pastor himself, thanked Mboro for the blessing and went on to say: "If a court says it's over, God can resurrect you to the higher heights. It's not over until God says it's over."

#Ntlemeza WATCH Mboro to Ntlemeza on Fridays ruling also says he shouldn't be shaken. MK pic.twitter.com/ChDkqPE2J9 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 19, 2017

Pastor Mboro said that no court will shake Ntlemeza and he remains untouchable in his role in the Hawks. Speaking in isiXhosa, Ntlemeza said this in response: "I don't want it to seem like I am 'shining' [talking myself up]. That which Pastor Mboro said is true — the Hawks will continue to fight crime nonstop. I want to repeat, the Hawks will go on to do their work, to deal with the mandate given to them. Let's support them as loving people of this country unless we are also criminals. The pastor said there's no criminals in church. I say that too."

Ntlemeza repeatedly reminded congregants that he was speaking as a preacher, not as the Hawks boss, eNCA reported.

The embattled police officer went on to say: "I know that some people have been speculating about our visit. They have utilised the figment of their imagination and told lies which they themselves believe about ourselves. But we are unshaken."