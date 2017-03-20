OR Tambo Heist Suspects Might Have Gotten Bust Because Of A Selfie

The man thought to be the leader of the group of 13 people involved in the #ORTamboHeist has been arrested, after allegedly posting pictures on social media featuring a brand new, R5 million Lamborghini aroused suspicion, The Times reported on Monday.

A marked police vehicle intercepted SAA flight 294 on March 7 this year, and R200 million in foreign currency was stolen from the plane.

Four people were arrested a week later, including a police officer, the paper reported.

This week, police were alerted to the most recent suspect after the pictures of the Lamborghini were posted on social media. He was reportedly arrested at his luxury Blue Valley Estate near Pretoria. There was a large sum of cash at his house, the paper said.

The Hawks could not confirm or deny the arrests when approached for comment by The Times, but a second source quoted by the paper said another four men were arrested on Saturday night.

The source said that the first suspect was a security guard with Guardforce, the company used to escort the money to the SAA flight. The guard reportedly worked at the vault where the money was kept before it was transferred to the plane.

A G4S security guard was then arrested, The Times' source said. That company was responsible for guarding and escorting the Guardforce guards.

Another man, responsible for cloning the police cars used in the robbery, was also reportedly arrested.

