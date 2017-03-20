Security of Judges Under Review After Burglary at Office of the Chief Justice

The security of all 250 judges in the country is being reviewed, The Times reported.
The Office of the Chief Justice was burgled in the early hours of Saturday morning in Midrand.
This was less than a day after the damning social grants judgment, handed down by the Constitutional Court, which accused government of incompetency in its handling of the crisis.
The robbers reportedly stole 15 computers from the human resources department of the Office of the Chief Justice, ignoring those other departments, like finance. The computers contained personal information about judges.
A multidisciplinary team was established to investigate the theft.
On Monday, a spokesman for the Office, Nathi Mncube said the burglary highlighted a need to review the security of the Bench across the courts.
"This is an opportunity to review all security measures relating to judges," he told The Times.
A source told the paper that the robbers left behind most of the computer monitors, and entered through an emergency door.