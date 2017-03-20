The R24m, The 7 Suspects And The Lamborghini: This Is The OR Tambo Airport Heist Case

The Lamborghini pic circulating on Twitter, allegedly the car seized from one of the suspects in the OR Tambo International Airport robbery. It's not clear if the man in the photo is a suspect or one of the police who arrested them or nothing to do with this at all.

The five men arrested over the weekend in connection with the multimillion-rand OR Tambo International Airport heist were kept in custody by the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Thokwane Simon, 37, Mathabatha Frans Manaka, 30, Sibusiso Job Mnisi, 39, Prince Rafael Dube, 43, and Mosiwa Steven Motani, 35, appeared briefly before the court on Monday afternoon.

The matter was postponed to March 28 and March 29 for a formal bail application. They are charged with armed robbery.

A highly-placed source told News24 on Sunday that the men had been arrested in a joint operation with the Hawks, the provincial tracking team and crime intelligence over Friday and Saturday.

One of the suspects, arrested at a luxurious Centurion estate, was found in possession of a Lamborghini and a large amount of cash.

Last week, Mosiwa Steven Motani, 35, and Khululekai Sibanda, 31, also appeared in the same court in connection with the heist.

No shots fired, no injuries

The case was postponed to March 24.

A total of R24 million in foreign currency was stolen from an aeroplane at the airport earlier in March, sources told News24.

Suspects in a marked police vehicle intercepted the money after a South African Airways flight landed, News24 reported on March 7. A white Mercedes-Benz is believed to have also been used in the operation.

Police said a high-level investigation, involving all law enforcement agencies, was underway.

Airports Company South Africa spokesperson Trevor Jones said no shots were fired during the incident and no injuries were reported.

The arrests and seizure of the Lamborghini have been the source of speculation and mirth on social media, with allegations that the arrests of the five at the weekend followed one of the accused posting a photo of the car online. This was followed by allegations that the car had been bought before the robbery.

"they didnt even ask if Lambo is mine or not, its 4 my neighbor, he doesn't have a parking " suspect responds #ORTamboRobbery #ORTamboHeist pic.twitter.com/Hr8nL2Cpat — SANDA NGCOBO (@masasangcobo) March 19, 2017

The rest of the #ORTamboHeist squad looking at Lambo dude like... pic.twitter.com/uKnljw42eC — Tino (@TinoNyandoro) March 20, 2017

Sonqishe, one of the men (likely wrongfully) arrested for #ORTamboHeist was paid back R1.1mill in 2015 after Porsche he ordered never came... — Ottilia Anna M (@MaS1banda) March 20, 2017

4th suspect is a Thando Soshaqione,39 years old found in posession of Lamborghini worth R5m & undisclosed amount of cash. #ORTamboHeist — Nthabi (@anonymousnthabi) March 19, 2017

#ORTamboHeist contrary to some reports alleging Sonqishe bought the Lambo with spoils from the heist - he's in fact owned it for 3 years. BB — Barry Bateman (@barrybateman) March 20, 2017

News24