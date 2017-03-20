Whaaaaaat?! Black Coffee Is Featured On Drake's New Album

South Africa's very own DJ Black Coffee made an announcement that had us in awe: he is featured as a contributor on international rapping sensation Drake's newest album "More Life", which was released on Saturday.

Black Coffee is included as an artist on the album's fifth track "Get It Together", in which his 2011 hit "Superman" is sampled in the song's introduction.

Black Coffee made the announcement on Twitter and indicated his humility and gratitude:

And Drake Tweeted this:

As expected, Twitter was abuzz with congratulations and praise:

@RealBlackCoffee wow 💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼 and congratulation my king 👏🏻 everything you touch its turn to gold 👏🏻👏🏻 🇿🇦🇿🇦 — Andile khumalo (@Djandy_kay) March 19, 2017

@RealBlackCoffee doesn't depend on international features .. International features depends on him ..🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌

I'm proud of you Sir Black coffee — Andy Sithole (@AndySithole1) March 19, 2017

@realblackcoffee 🙌🙌🙌 What A Time To Be Alive 🙌🙌🙌 God Is Good 🙏 Keep Raising That South African Flag Higer 🌍 Africa To The World. . . — Poloko Mooketsi (@Pique_RSA) March 18, 2017

@RealBlackCoffee You are on levels,I can't express how proud I am of you,U make me proud 2 be a South African,God blessed U with a talent — Boitumelo Moshoeu (@SliqueV) March 20, 2017