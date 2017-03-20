All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Whaaaaaat?! Black Coffee Is Featured On Drake's New Album

    Drake released his new album and Black Coffee is featured as a contributor.

    20/03/2017 12:43 SAST | Updated 40 minutes ago
    Gallo Images

    South Africa's very own DJ Black Coffee made an announcement that had us in awe: he is featured as a contributor on international rapping sensation Drake's newest album "More Life", which was released on Saturday.

    Black Coffee is included as an artist on the album's fifth track "Get It Together", in which his 2011 hit "Superman" is sampled in the song's introduction.

    Black Coffee made the announcement on Twitter and indicated his humility and gratitude:

    And Drake Tweeted this:

    As expected, Twitter was abuzz with congratulations and praise:

