5 Places That Aren't National Key Points, But Should Be, And Regular Key Points

It has now turned out that the Office of the Chief Justice was guarded by private security guards (as with many other government premises) at the time of the weekend break-in, where 15 computers were stolen. It's also not a national key point, as many people have speculated on Twitter.

Mthunzi Mhaga from the Department of Justice said in a statement on Monday, however, that "government has already started to put in place measures to strengthen security at all critical infrastructure of the state. Parliament is presently seized with the Critical Infrastructure Bill which is aimed at overhauling the National Key Points Act. The Bill has been published for public comment. The intended legislation will ensure that stringent security measures are put in place to enhance security at high-risk premises and infrastructure."

Critical Infrastructure Protection Bill of 2016 was introduced after an uproar about restrictions on photographs of President Jacob Zuma's Nkandla home because it was cited as a national key point. Government also refused to publish a list of these key points until a high court order was issued two years ago in an application by the SA History Archive and the Right2Know Campaign, compelling government to do so. The Critical Infrastructure Protection Bill is set to repeal the National Key Points Act of 1980, considered as a piece of apartheid legislation.

Five surprising places that aren't key points:

Office of the Chief Justice Courts Waterkloof Air Force Base Police stations and prisons EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's singing voice

Five regular key points:

Nkandla (and all the president's residences in Durban, Cape Town, and Pretoria, as well as the residences of former presidents) SABC offices around the country Square Kilometre Array Site in the Northern Cape Vaal Dam SA Bank Note Company

