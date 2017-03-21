The Easiest Alfredo You've Ever Made

In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see this made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

Tagliatelle with ham, cream and mushrooms

Prep Time : 15 min

Cooking time: 30 min

Ingredients:

250 grams of dried pasta (enough for 4 servings)

1 cup mushrooms, sliced

1 small tub of cream

1 cup chopped thick ham

1 Tbsp of butter

1 clove fresh garlic, crushed

Parmesan cheese

Instructions:

1. Lightly fry the sliced mushrooms and garlic in the butter until the mushrooms are tender.

2. Add the diced ham and fry for about 3 minutes, to combine the flavours. Add the cream and cook over a low heat until the cream thickens. Make sure to stir mixture so that it doesn't burn.

3. Cook your pasta according to the packet instructions while you are busy with the sauce.

4. Mix everything together and top with some grated Parmesan cheese.

5. Serve immediately.