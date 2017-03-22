Iraqi PM Sees $50bn In Post-War Reconstruction

Civilians flee their homes to head to safer areas due to clashes between Iraqi security forces and Islamic State militants in the town of Hit in Anbar province, Iraq April 12, 2016.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi believes reconstruction of Anbar province as well as Mosul, in Nineveh province, will cost about $50 billion, Senator Lindsey Graham said on Wednesday, recounting a Tuesday conversation with the Iraqi leader.

"I heard from the Iraqi prime minister yesterday — to reconstruct Anbar province and now Mosul, is about $50 billion," Graham said at a Senate hearing, addressing Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Marine General Joseph Dunford, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.