All Sections
Feedback
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • VIDEO

    Shacks Rebuilt After The Imizamo Yethu Fire Have Now Been Torn Down By The Red Ants

    City of Cape Town and the Red Ants pulled down structures erected on the fire site

    22/03/2017 10:46 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago

    The City of Cape Town and the Red Ants on Tuesday pulled down structures erected on the fire site. An agreement was reached with community leaders to allow the area to be cleared.

    Eric Maqam, a community leader, said residents were told that the area was being cleared because the city wanted to make sure "there is enough space".

    Watch.

    'It's a horror' - resident as shacks torn down

    UP NEXT

    How much do children know about their rights?

    'It's a horror' - resident as shacks torn down

    MORE: Hout Bay Imizamo Yethu Red Ants Video