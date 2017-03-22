Sweetcorn Fritters For Bacon Lovers

In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see this made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

Sweetcorn fritters with crispy bacon and avocado

Prep Time : 15 min

Cooking time: 1 hour

Ingredients:

¾ cup flour

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

black pepper

1 egg, beaten

440g can cream-style sweetcorn

few sprigs spring onion

1Tbsp oil

Bacon

Avocado, thinly sliced.

Instructions:

1. Sift the flour, baking powder, salt and pepper into a bowl

2. Add the beaten egg, mix together, add the sweetcorn and mix well.

3. Heat the oil in a frying pan. Use a big spoon and spoon some fritter mixture into the pan. Cook until bubbles form on the top of the fritter, then turn and cook the other side. The fritters should be golden brown.

4. Cook the bacon till crispy.

5. To serve, layer the fritters with the bacon, and top with the thinly sliced avocado. Round off with some maple syrup. Ideal for dad!