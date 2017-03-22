All Sections
    Sweetcorn Fritters For Bacon Lovers

    Bacon is life . 🙌🏾

    22/03/2017 11:38 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago

    In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see this made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

    Sweetcorn fritters with crispy bacon and avocado

    Prep Time : 15 min

    Cooking time: 1 hour

    Ingredients:

    ¾ cup flour

    1 tsp baking powder

    ½ tsp salt

    black pepper

    1 egg, beaten

    440g can cream-style sweetcorn

    few sprigs spring onion

    1Tbsp oil

    Bacon

    Avocado, thinly sliced.

    Instructions:

    1. Sift the flour, baking powder, salt and pepper into a bowl

    2. Add the beaten egg, mix together, add the sweetcorn and mix well.

    3. Heat the oil in a frying pan. Use a big spoon and spoon some fritter mixture into the pan. Cook until bubbles form on the top of the fritter, then turn and cook the other side. The fritters should be golden brown.

    4. Cook the bacon till crispy.

    5. To serve, layer the fritters with the bacon, and top with the thinly sliced avocado. Round off with some maple syrup. Ideal for dad!

    MORE: Food Huffpost Yum Lifestyle Original_Video Video