The PAC Has A Great History. But To Be Great Again, It Will Need To Change These Things.

ANALYSIS

The Pan Africanist Congress of Azania broke away from the African National Congress in 1959 because its leaders did not agree with the Freedom Charter. A year later, it went on to organise the anti-pass laws which led to the Sharpeville massacre on March 21. Police shot and killed 69 protesters without orders.

Another 57 years later, the party first led by Robert Sobukwe seems to be floundering. In an unusual show of unity, political parties in Gauteng united to commemorate events in Sharpeville on Human Rights Day on Tuesday. The PAC was one of these parties. During commemorations, the party's leader, Luthando Mbinda said the party would be in the running for leadership of the country come 2024. The Star reported him saying: "Come 2024, the PAC will take over as the ruling government. We have given the current government too many opportunities at the cost of the lives of our people."

So, what is the state of the party that believes that those in government should owe their allegiance only to Africa?