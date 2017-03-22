Theresa May Bundled Out Of Voting Lobby Into Armoured Car During Westminster Attack

Theresa May was bundled out of Parliament by plain clothes protection officers this afternoon as it became clear Westminster was under attack

The Prime Minster was taken from an internal voting lobby to her armoured Jaguar, which was captured by photographers leaving the parliamentary estate at speed just seconds later.

The PM's official spokesperson refused to confirm her location in the immediate aftermath of the attack - which is confirmed as being treated as a "terrorist incident" by police.

It is not known where May was taken or where she currently is.

MPs were asked to leave the Chamber and were secured by parliamentary security in interior rooms.

They were reportedly taken from the Chamber in small groups.

Reporters were told to remain within stairwells and the Press Gallery.

The Press Association reported that a group of school children was taken to one side by security. They remained calm as the incident unfolded and reportedly received a lesson on Parliament.

Frequent messages over tannoy telling people to stop taking photos. The kids are now sitting on the floor getting a lesson on parliament. — Laura Harding (@LauraSHarding) March 22, 2017



The attack began outside Parliament on Westminster Bridge and then appears to have moved closer to the Estate.

One police officer has been stabbed, while the assailant was shot by armed emergency services, a government minister said.