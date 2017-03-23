A former Miss SA Explains How She Stopped Joburg Traffic After Being Called A Monkey

Former Miss South Africa, Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala brought traffic to a standstill this week when she got out of her car to demand an apology from a couple who had called her a "f*cken monkey".

According to The Times, Montjane-Tshabalala, who won the title in 2010, appeared on the DJ Sbu Breakfast Show shortly after the incident, which happened near Clearwater Mall in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Montjane-Tshabalala said the offending couple "just got impatient". She said she was waiting for other cars to pass and had pulled into the yellow lane to allow traffic to pass.

The couple reportedly then shouted: "You're a f*cken monkey. Monkeys can't drive. F*ck you, you monkey."

Montjane-Tshabalala told the radio show that she was shocked.

"As black people we walk away but I thought, hell no, enough is enough. I got out. The whole of Hendrick Potgieter was at a standstill but in that moment I felt like I needed to do this, public figure or not."

The Times quoted Montjane-Tshabalala as saying she "wanted them to get out and be humiliated because enough is enough."

The couple reportedly apologised but Montjane-Tshabalala said this wasn't enough, as it was their mindset that needed to change.