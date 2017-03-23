UK Police Say All Those Held After UK Westminster Attack Are Suspected Of Preparing Terrorist Acts

REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
All eight people arrested after a lone assailant attacked the British parliament killing three people are suspected of preparing terrorist acts, London police said on Thursday.
They were still searching properties in Wales, the central city of Birmingham and east London.
Hundred of detectives are involved in the investigation, police said in a statement.
