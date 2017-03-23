All Sections
    • NEWS

    UK Police Say All Those Held After UK Westminster Attack Are Suspected Of Preparing Terrorist Acts

    More properties are still being searched.

    23/03/2017 20:21 SAST | Updated 21 minutes ago
    REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
    People attend a vigil in Trafalgar Square the day after an attack, in London, Britain, on March 23, 2017.

    All eight people arrested after a lone assailant attacked the British parliament killing three people are suspected of preparing terrorist acts, London police said on Thursday.

    They were still searching properties in Wales, the central city of Birmingham and east London.

    Hundred of detectives are involved in the investigation, police said in a statement.

