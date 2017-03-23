We Finally Found Mama's Recipe for Jam Squares

In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see this made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

Jam Squares

Prep Time: 15

Baking time: 30 min or till cooked

Oven temp: 180ºC

Ingredients:

125g margarine, softened

¾ cup sugar

2 eggs

3 cups flour

2tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

apricot jam

Instructions:

1. Cream the softened margarine and sugar with an electric mixer.

2. Add the eggs and mix.

3. Sift the flower, baking powder and salt together, add to the butter mixture and combine to form a soft dough.

4. Divide the dough in half and place one half in the fridge. Press the other half into a greased baking tray.

5. Spread spoonfuls of apricot jam over the cookie dough, not too thick, as it will spill out and burn.

6. Grate the cooled dough over the apricot jam. Make sure you cover the whole pan.

7. Bake in a preheated oven at 180ºC, until golden brown. Place on a cooling rack and allow to cool before cutting into 5x5cm squares.