A Simple Vegetable Couscous Recipe For Your Lazy Days

In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see this made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

Vegetable couscous recipe

Ingredients: 8

Prep Time: 15

Cooking time: 1 hour

Oven temp: 180ºC

Ingredients:

1 cup of couscous

1 T olive oil, plus extra

1 cup butternut, cubed

1 cup baby marrow, sliced in circles

1 small red onion, thinly sliced

Ina Paarman's Rosemary and Olive spice

100 g feta cheese, cubed

Fresh rocket to serve

Instructions:

1. Place the couscous in a pot, add the olive oil and pour boiling water over – just enough to cover the couscous. Close the lid and let it rest.

2. Place the cubed butternut in a large roasting pan and toss with some extra olive oil. Sprinkle with the Ina Paarman's spice and bake in the oven until the butternut has crispy edges.

3. Remove the butternut, and do the same with the baby marrows. They will cook much faster as they are a softer vegetable.

4. Fluff the couscous with a fork, add the vegetables and feta, and toss lightly.

5. Serve with extra olive oil and rocket.