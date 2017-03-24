Masechaba Ndlovu Resigns From Power FM 'With Immediate Effect'

Masechaba Ndlovu at the Power FM announcement of its lineup on June 5, 2013 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Television and radio broadcaster Masechaba Ndlovu has resigned from Power FM "with immediate effect". She made the announcement on her Twitter page.

I have resigned from PowerFM with immediate effect. Thank you all for your unwavering love and support. Wishing the station all of the best. — Masechaba Ndlovu (@MasechabaNdlovu) March 24, 2017

She presented the Power Life show from 7pm to 9pm on a weekday. She offered no further explanation for the sudden departure.

In February, a tweet was sent out from the Power FM account (which had apparently been sent from the wrong account) alleging that she and Lawrence Thabane were about to be fired. The station tweeted that its account was hacked shortly afterwards.