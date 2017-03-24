SA's Poultry Industry Will Receive Much Needed Relief

The ailing poultry industry is to receive some much needed relief from government, according to Business Day on Friday.

A task team involving the departments of trade, industry and labour was established last year to probe problems in the industry, which include threats of plant closures.

The problems reportedly stem from low cost chicken imports from the European Union, the paper reported.

Speaking to Business Day on the side-lines of a trade and industry portfolio committee meeting in Parliament last week, trade and industry director-general Garth Strachan said a ring fenced incentive was planned for the sector.

In exchange for a commitment from the industry not to shed jobs, to commit to transformation and other conditions, a grant would be available to the industry.

The department also reportedly plans to provide support in the form of investment in machinery and equipment, which will be used to produce mechanically deboned meat, similar to what is being imported from the EU.

South African Poultry Association chief executive, Kevin Lovell reportedly welcome these initiatives.