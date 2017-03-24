All Sections
    • VIDEO

    Sunday Lunch Is Sorted With This Butter Chicken

    It's creamy, spicy and very filling.

    24/03/2017 16:07 SAST | Updated 7 hours ago

    In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see this made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

    Easy Butter Chicken recipe

    Ingredients: 5

    Prep Time: 5 min

    Cooking time: 40 minutes

    Ingredients:

    1 kg breast fillets, cut into pieces

    Kuisine Kreamy Butter Chicken spice

    50g butter

    250ml milk

    250 ml fresh cream

    Instructions:

    1.Melt the butter in a pan, over medium heat, then add chicken pieces and braise for 10 to 15 minutes

    2. Add the milk and bring the pot to a quick boil.

    3. Add spice and mix through well. Cook for a further 12 to 15 minutes.

    4. Add fresh cream and stir into the chicken, cook for another 10 minutes.

    5. Serve with Basmati rice and chopped coriander.

