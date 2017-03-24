All Sections
Feedback
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS

    That Unfashionable Wind Just Took Over Again In Cape Town And Blew Out Fashion Week's Start

    All guests, models, designers and crew were told to leave Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week's opening event early.

    24/03/2017 09:55 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago
    Camps Bay Gallo Images / Brenton Geach
    Joanna Hedley collection during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Cape Town Autumn/Winter Show on March 23, 2017.

    Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Cape Town 2017 opened on Thursday evening at Camps Bay Sports Club, only to be cut short due to blustering wind which was a safety hazard.

    This is the second event of the year of national significance in Cape Town which has been cut short by the Cape winds, following the cancellation of the Cape Cycle Tour almost two weeks ago on March 12.

    Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week, one of the biggest annual gatherings in the local fashion industry, was held in a marquee tent that struggled to withstand the force of the wind. On Friday, the event host, fashion giant African Fashion International (AFI), said that the wind reached speeds of 58 km per hour which presented a safety risk, so officials called on all guests, models, designers and crew to leave the premises immediately.

    Gallo Images / Ziyaad Douglas
    A model showcases designs by Stefania Morland & Shana Morland during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Cape Town (MBFWCT) Autumn / Winter Show on March 23, 2017 in Camps Bay, South Africa.

    The announcement interrupted Stephania and Shana Mortland's parade, the second-last show for the evening. The first three shows of collections by designers Gavin Rajah, Beach Cult, Lara Klawikowski, Cleo Droomer and Jenny le Roux were well-received by a spirited, eclectic crowd which crowded into the marquee.

    The rest of the fashion week's events are scheduled to continue as normal.

    Gallo Images / Brenton Geach
    Gavin Raj designs during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Cape Town (MBFWCT) Autumn / Winter Show on March 23, 2017 in Camps Bay, South Africa. The Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Cape Town (MBFWCT) brought to you by African Fashion International (AFI), taking place on 23-25 March in Camps Bay.

    MORE: News