There's No Need For Zuma's Intervention Between Moyane And I, Says Gordhan

Leadership at the South African Revenue Service (Sars) is being defensive, Fin24 reported Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Friday.

"When one finds themselves in a corner for one reason or another, then it leads to one of two things. You can either own up and say 'I am having difficulty, come and help me' or you can become defensive and engage in all kinds of negative behaviour," said Gordhan according to the site. "The latter is what we are seeing more of and hopefully good sense prevails over time."

Gordhan spoke to the media after an economy briefing at Deloitte on Friday.

Gordhan said there was no intervention by President Jacob Zuma regarding his relationship with Moyane, Fin24 reported.

"[There is] no need for anyone to intervene. Mr Moyane is the accounting officer and like any other accounting officer is responsible to a minister and he must be responsible to a minister. It's the end of the story," Gordhan reportedly said to reporters.

Moyane in the past made mention of asking the president to intervene in their "strained" relationship. Moyane said Gordhan disregarded him during meetings, and refused to shake hands with him.