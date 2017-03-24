This Yoghurt Cake Will Have You In Dreamland

In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see this made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

Yoghurt cake recipe

Prep Time: 10 min

Baking time: 1 hour

Ingredients:

175ml yoghurt

3 eggs

1 cup oil

2 cups sugar

3 cups self raising flour

Instructions:

1. Mix everything together, grease a bread tin and bake for 1 hour at 160ºC.

2. When cooked, cool down, take out and sprinkle with some icing sugar.