    • VIDEO

    This Yoghurt Cake Will Have You In Dreamland

    Cut, bite and fall in love with this cake.

    24/03/2017 15:53 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago

    In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see this made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

    Yoghurt cake recipe

    Prep Time: 10 min

    Baking time: 1 hour

    Ingredients:

    175ml yoghurt

    3 eggs

    1 cup oil

    2 cups sugar

    3 cups self raising flour

    Instructions:

    1. Mix everything together, grease a bread tin and bake for 1 hour at 160ºC.

    2. When cooked, cool down, take out and sprinkle with some icing sugar.

