Another Prosecution Debacle Looms With Rumours That The Bribery Case Against Ndebele May Just Quietly Collapse

Former transport minister Sibusiso S'bu Ndebele outside the Commercial Crimes Court after appearing on corruption charges on July 20, 2016 in Pretoria, South Africa. Nbelele allegedly accepted a bribe for an illegal extension of a contract. The case was sent to High Court.

Charges of corruption against S'bu Ndebele are expected to be dropped, reported City Press.

Ndebele is the former premier of KwaZulu-Natal, a former minister of transport and a former high commissioner to Australia. He is facing charges of corruption including over allegedly taking a R10-million bribe for facilitating transport tenders worth R2-billion; his co-accused are the former director-general of transport George Mahlalela, deputy director-general Gilbert Thwala, businessman Sibusiso Ncube and the transport database company Tasima.

City Press reported that Ndebele complained to President Zuma that the case against him was being politically manipulated and that this might lead to the charges being dropped. Presidency spokesperson Bongani Nqulunga flatly denied that any such claim had been made, saying that "There is no truth in the allegations and whoever is using the president's name to advance his cause on this case is lying in the extreme".