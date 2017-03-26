I'm Right On Land Expropriation And You Should Do Your Homework, Zuma Tells NEC Colleagues

President Jacob Zuma defended his position on land expropriation at the African National Congress's (ANC's) weekend national executive committee meeting and challenged his critics to read the ANC's 2012 conference resolutions if they disagreed with him, reported City Press.

Zuma's calls for expropriation of land without compensation have been criticised as populist. The ANC's own internal discussion documents in preparation for its June policy conference have indicated an opposing view.

Zuma reportedly told the NEC meeting that "talk of populism was an indicator that the people do not read [ANC] conference resolutions, and that is why they do not implement them", said City Press.