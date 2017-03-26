Strong Winds Postpone Cape Town Fashion Week

Getty
This was after the Cape Town Cycle Tour was cancelled on March 12 due to winds approaching 50 km/h.
Event organisers, African Fashion International (AFI), said on Facebook that the fashion week would now be held from April 6-8.
"Following the advice of our engineering experts, we have made the executive decision to postpone [the event]," they said.
The fashion week's first show was cancelled on Thursday after organisers said winds posed a safety risk.
On Friday, guests were asked to leave the venue by 18:20.
"The safety of our guests is our main concern," event organisers said. -- News24
