    Strong Winds Postpone Cape Town Fashion Week

    Previously the Cape Town Cycle Tour was cancelled on March 12 due to winds approaching 50 km/h

    26/03/2017 07:18 SAST | Updated 9 hours ago
    Getty
    Fashion week would now be held from April 6-8.
    The Mercedes Benz Cape Town Fashion Week was postponed on Saturday after strong winds disrupted it for a third day.

    This was after the Cape Town Cycle Tour was cancelled on March 12 due to winds approaching 50 km/h.

    Event organisers, African Fashion International (AFI), said on Facebook that the fashion week would now be held from April 6-8.

    "Following the advice of our engineering experts, we have made the executive decision to postpone [the event]," they said.

    The fashion week's first show was cancelled on Thursday after organisers said winds posed a safety risk.

    On Friday, guests were asked to leave the venue by 18:20.

    "The safety of our guests is our main concern," event organisers said. -- News24

