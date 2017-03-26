Uber Grounds Self-Driving Car Fleet After Serious Arizona Crash

Uber is suspending its entire self-driving car program while it investigates a serious crash of one of its vehicles in Arizona.

Uber confirmed the accident after a photo was posted on Twitter showing an Uber SUV Volvo on its side next to another dented car with broken windows. The crash occurred in Tempe, but Uber offered few other details. A spokeswoman told Tech Crunch that Uber’s autonomous car program — currently being tested in Arizona, Pittsburgh and just recently again in San Francisco — has been suspended pending an investigation.

No one was injured in the Tempe crash, and the accident was not the fault of the Uber car, Tempe police told Bloomberg News. Another car failed to yield the right of way, and the Uber car flipped onto its side.

“There was a person behind the wheel” of the Uber car, police spokesman Jose Montenegro told Bloomberg. “It is uncertain at this time if they were controlling the vehicle at the time of the collision.”

All autonomous cars are currently required to have humans behind the wheel to take control of the vehicle if necessary.

There were no passengers in the back seat, according to Uber.