Ahmed Kathrada's Condition Deteriorates

Anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada's condition has deteriorated in the last 24 hours, his foundation said on Monday.

"Kathrada has contracted pneumonia, which has affected both his lungs," said Neeshan Balton, the director of the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation. "Despite appropriate medical care, his condition is deteriorating. He is currently comfortable."

Balton said Kathrada, 87, experienced several postoperative complications, rendering his condition serious. "Kathrada has contracted pneumonia, which has affected both his lungs... He is currently comfortable."

Kathrada was hospitalised in Johannesburg earlier this month for surgery related to blood clotting on the brain.

"The Kathrada Foundation will keep the public informed on a regular basis about Kathrada's condition. Follow our Twitter handle @KathradaFound for updates," Balton added.

"We continue asking for your prayers during this period, both for Mr Kathrada and his family and friends."

He members of the public are welcome to post their messages of support on the Foundation's Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/KathradaFound/), or by emailing info@kathradafoundation.org.

Cards with messages and flowers can be dropped off at the Foundation's offices (Signet Terrace Office Park, Block B, Suite 2 - 19 Guinea-Fowl Street, Ext 1, Lenasia).

"All of the messages that we have received will be collated and passed on to the family," said Balton.

Kathrada, a tireless activist for non-racialism and constitutionalism, is one of three Rivonia Trialists still alive today; the other two being Andrew Mlangeni and Denis Goldberg.