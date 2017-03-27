All Sections
    An Ostrich Mince Bobotie With A Kick

    A healthier alternative of one of South Africa's favourite meals.

    27/03/2017 13:05 SAST | Updated 21 minutes ago
    HuffPost Yum

    In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see this made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

    Ostrich mince bobotie recipe

    Prep Time: 15 min

    Cooking time: 20 minutes

    Ingredients:

    15ml sunflower oil

    1 onion, finely sliced

    15ml curry powder

    1 large apple, peeled and cubed

    70ml apricot jam

    4 slices white bread

    125ml milk

    500g ostrich mince

    2 large eggs

    Instructions:

    1. Heat the oil in a pan over a medium heat. Add the onion, curry powder, apple cubes and apricot jam and cook for a few minutes.

    2. Soak the bread in 100ml milk. Add the bread and the mince to the onion mixture. Stir until cooked through and transfer to an ovenproof dish.

    3. Beat the eggs with the remaining 25ml milk and pout the egg mixture over the mince.

    4. Bake in a preheated oven for 15minutes or until set. Serve with rice and a salad.

