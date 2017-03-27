All Sections
Feedback
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Black Coffee's Willingness To Uplift Others Is Life

    👏🏾 👏🏾 👏🏾

    27/03/2017 11:44 SAST | Updated 8 minutes ago
    Gallo Images / Sowetan / Veli Nhlapo
    DJ Black Coffee during the Idols SA season 12 in November 2016 in Pretoria.

    DJ Black Coffee has been the name everyone's been talking about, from featuring in U.S. rapper Drake's new album to several punts from big names for his house music throughout last week. Over and above that, Black Coffee has also been praised for his humility and heart for helping others in the industry.

    In the highly competitive music industry in which survival is largely dependent on self-promotion among other factors, Black Coffee's humility and willingness to open up opportunities for others in the industry is wonderfully refreshing.

    Local DJ Euphonic had this to say of Black Coffee's generosity: "If you're African please go to bed today comprehending that Black Coffee hasn't only opened the door for us. He kicked it wide open."

    This Tweet had been retweeted 4,400 times. Among those who retweeted was DJ PH, who has also praised Black Coffee for spending time with him in Miami this past weekend.

    Last month, Black Coffee was lauded for agreeing to record with a talented young university graduate from the University of Cape Town, who boldly asked him on Twitter if he'd record with her. He not only recorded with her but also punted her name which opened up doors for her, too.

    Black Coffee is flying high.

    MORE: Entertainment