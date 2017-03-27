Black Coffee's Willingness To Uplift Others Is Life

DJ Black Coffee has been the name everyone's been talking about, from featuring in U.S. rapper Drake's new album to several punts from big names for his house music throughout last week. Over and above that, Black Coffee has also been praised for his humility and heart for helping others in the industry.

In the highly competitive music industry in which survival is largely dependent on self-promotion among other factors, Black Coffee's humility and willingness to open up opportunities for others in the industry is wonderfully refreshing.

Local DJ Euphonic had this to say of Black Coffee's generosity: "If you're African please go to bed today comprehending that Black Coffee hasn't only opened the door for us. He kicked it wide open."

If ur African please go to bed today comprehending that @RealBlackCoffee hasn't only opened the door for us. He kicked it wide open. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/jX2BeeiEj6 March 26, 2017

This Tweet had been retweeted 4,400 times. Among those who retweeted was DJ PH, who has also praised Black Coffee for spending time with him in Miami this past weekend.

God bless Black Coffee. I genuinely can not explain what I witnessed rolling with him this weekend in Miami! God bless that man ❤️🙏🏾 — #PartyWithpH (@iam_ph) March 26, 2017

"I said what I had to say, Blackcoffee greatest DJ alive.. trust me, that's it" - Diddy — #PartyWithpH (@iam_ph) March 26, 2017

Guys Coffee is a God worldwide man! I'm so proud it's crazy 😭😭😭😭 national key point pic.twitter.com/cFLpyt8n5A — #PartyWithpH (@iam_ph) March 25, 2017

Last month, Black Coffee was lauded for agreeing to record with a talented young university graduate from the University of Cape Town, who boldly asked him on Twitter if he'd record with her. He not only recorded with her but also punted her name which opened up doors for her, too.

Black Coffee is flying high.