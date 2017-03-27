Demi-Leigh Peters-Nel Crowned Miss South Africa 2017

On Sunday, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters was crowned Miss South Africa 2017, taking the baton from Ntandoyenkosi Kunene, who previously held the title of the country's most prestigious pageant title.

Nel-Peters receives R1 million in cash from Sun International and Cell C as well as a bouquet of other prizes. During her reign, she will represent South Africa at both the Miss World and Miss Universe pageants.

She and four other contestants, Boipelo Mabe, Adè van Heerden, Shané Naidoo and Priyeshka Lutchman, were chosen as the last five finalists, and Van Heerden and Mabe won the first and second princess's titles respectively.

The judges were Maps Maponyane, Unathi Msengana, Cameron van der Burgh, Bridget Masinga, Gisele Wertheim Aymes, Ezra Davids and former Miss South Africa Claudia Henkel.