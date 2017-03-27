Guptas File Papers In Court Against Gordhan

The Gupta family's computer company filed papers in the Pretoria High Court on Monday which call on Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan to pay costs personally, reported Fin24 on Monday.

The papers were filed by Gupta-owned Sahara Computers and dispute that Gordhan can be represented by the State Attorney. The implication is that Gordhan must represent himself in the court case between the National Treasury and the Guptas which continues this week.

Earlier on Monday the news broke that President Jacob Zuma had ordered Gordhan to return from London where he and Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas were due to embark on a finance roadshow. The recall apparently took the Treasury by surprise.

The Sahara papers call on the State Attorney to "establish its authority to act", said Fin24.