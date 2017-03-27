We Called It: Atandwa Kani Confirms He Will Be In The New 'Black Panther' Film

We told you in January, and we were right: South Africa's self proclaimed "Prince of Theatre" will be joining an all-star U.S. cast in the upcoming Marvel "Black Panther" movie. He confirmed the news on Twitter on Sunday.

Kani posted a host of pictures of himself and his father, celebrated actor, director and playwright John Kani, on social media earlier in the year, saying they were shooting a film together. He didn't divulge any more details on the project. The two previously starred together in locally produced short film "The Suit", based on a short story about the life of South African journalist and writer, Can Themba.

In January, Atandwa posted a photo of himself with actor Sterling K Brown, a cast member for the film. Filming for "Black Panther" (due for release in February 2018) started in Atlanta on January 15, 2017.

John Kani starred as Black Panther's (Chadwick Boseman) father, King T'Chaka of Wakanda, in "Captain America: Civil War". Kani and Chadwick spoke isiXhosa to each other in the film, after Kani insisted that an African superhero must speak an African language. isiXhosa was adopted as the language "for intimate scenes between T'Challa, the prince of Wakanda, and his father", directors Joe and Anthony Russo told Entertainment Weekly.

We. Cannot. Wait!