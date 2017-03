As part of the 21 ICONS project, filmmaker Adrian Steirn interviewed Ahmed Kathrada in November 2011 on his love of words and quotations -- which sustained him during his 26-year prison sentence. In this intimate interview Kathrada also spoke about his and Walter Sisulu's love of Whitney Houston and how he found Nelson Mandela's 4am running annoying! In a poignant moment he revealed how the lack of children in their lives affected them. Watch the video.

Kathrada -- Robben Island Most Famous Tour Guide Kathrada -- Robben Island Most Famous Tour Guide



1 of 7 Share this slide: