Ndebele: Rumours I Met With Zuma Over Corruption Charges Are 'Mischievous'

Former transport minister Sbu Ndebele says reports that he met with president Jacob Zuma about his corruption charges are "mischievous". The former minister told Business Day that he would not comment on the rumours, and said he would rather have his case air in court.

On Sunday, City Press reported that senior sources believed Ndebele had asked President Jacob Zuma to intervene in his case, saying there had been political interference in his case.

Ndebele, who was also South Africa's ambassador to Australia, and his co-accused are alleged to have taken a R10million bribe to facilitate tender awards at the department of transport.

Ndebele is due to appear in court again on Thursday, but City Press' sources said the charges could be dropped before then.

But when approached by Business Day, Ndebele said he would appear in court on Thursday.

"I will be handling this matter on Thursday when I appear in court. If there is anything you would like to know, I would ask that you speak to my attorney," he reportedly said.

Ndebele's attorney, Linda Dube, told the paper: "The client did not instruct me that such a meeting (between Ndebele and Zuma) took place, so I take it that there was not such a meeting."