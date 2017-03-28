The ANC Is So Divided On The Land Question, They Will Hold A Special NEC On It

African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Gwede Mantashe gestures during a media briefing in Johannesburg, after South African President Jacob Zuma addressed the nation in response to this week's Constitutional Court judgment on security upgrades to his private Nkandla residence, April 1, 2016.

The ANC National Executive Committee (ANC) is divided on the land question, specifically land expropriation, Business Day reported on Tuesday.

The paper quoted ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe who said that a special meeting would be convened to discuss the issue. Mantashe was briefing the media after an NEC meeting in Pretoria, on Sunday.

According to Business Day, Mantashe said, "The masses of our people demand faster action on land restitution and redistribution... the ANC must accelerate land redistribution within the existing legislative framework."

Mantashe reportedly accused the EFF of stealing the ANC's policy on land.

"It's not their position, it's ANC policy. ANC policy stolen by the EFF," he reportedly said. He said it was important to unit "former liberation movements and the dispossessed black majority"

Business Day reported that the ANC's land policy document is far removed from the EFF's policy, which calls for land expropriation without compensation.

The EFF's spokesperson, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi told Business Day that the ANC was in denial.