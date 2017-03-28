This Homemade Snoek Pâté Is So Much Better Than The Store-bought Alternative

In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see this made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

Snoek pâté recipe

Prep Time: 15 min

Cooking time: none, place in fridge till ready

Ingredients:

250g smoked snoek, boned and flaked

60ml thick cream (1/4 cup)

60g soft butter

15ml lemon juice

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Instructions:

1. Mix the ingredients together (you can blend it with a mixer) to form a smooth paste.

2. Add a grinding of black pepper, taste if you need salt, you may not have to.

3. Pack into small individual dishes and chill the pâté ​​​​until ready to serve.

4. Serve with melba toast or nice fresh farm bread.