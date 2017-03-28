All Sections
    • VIDEO

    This Homemade Snoek Pâté Is So Much Better Than The Store-bought Alternative

    Because you deserve it.

    28/03/2017 11:46 SAST | Updated 6 hours ago

    In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see this made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

    Snoek pâté recipe

    Prep Time: 15 min

    Cooking time: none, place in fridge till ready

    Ingredients:

    250g smoked snoek, boned and flaked

    60ml thick cream (1/4 cup)

    60g soft butter

    15ml lemon juice

    Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

    Instructions:

    1. Mix the ingredients together (you can blend it with a mixer) to form a smooth paste.

    2. Add a grinding of black pepper, taste if you need salt, you may not have to.

    3. Pack into small individual dishes and chill the pâté ​​​​until ready to serve.

    4. Serve with melba toast or nice fresh farm bread.

