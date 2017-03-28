Tributes Pour In Celebrating Ahmed Kathrada's Life

From political parties to civil society, social media is awash with tributes to the struggle icon, Ahmed Kathrada, who passed away early on Monday morning.
Ahmed #Kathrada has passed on. Details to follow.— Kathrada Foundation (@KathradaFound) March 28, 2017
The anti-apartheid activist died after a short illness, and a memorial service has been arranged for Tuesday morning.
RIP. pic.twitter.com/ct3MGVVWpI— Annika Larsen (@AnnikaLarsen1) March 28, 2017
The African National Congress said his life was a lesson in humility, tolerance and resilience.
#ANC dips its revolutionary banner in mourning on the passing of Isithwalandwe/Seaparankoe, Comrade #AhmedKathrada pic.twitter.com/KIdXm1Edrv— Year of OR Tambo (@MYANC) March 28, 2017
The Thabo Mbeki Foundation said that he was so committed to principle, he refused to be broken by harassment, torture or imprisonment.
President Thabo Mbeki's statement. #UncleKathy #RIP pic.twitter.com/ePeyxwkcSM— Scapegoat (@AndiMakinana) March 28, 2017
Opposition parties and MPs also paid tribute.
Kathrada's life has shown us the power of forgiveness & shines a light on the path leading to the values of our constitution. #UncleKathy
— Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) March 28, 2017
My deep condolences to #AhmedKathrada family, his political party and the people of SA. We have indeed lost a giant, iQhawe. Lala Ngoxolo.— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) March 28, 2017
Rest in perfect Peace Uncle Kathy, your last wish remains our command. We will continue the good fight against Kleptocracy and State Capture— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) March 28, 2017
To Ntate #AhmedKathrada, your life was spent in the fight for our freedom. May your soul rest in revolutionary peace #RIP pic.twitter.com/CmaFBcxD5Y— RSA Min of Sport (@MbalulaFikile) March 28, 2017
Civil society also joined the chorus of tributes.
The life of struggle icon #AhmedKathrada is a lesson on significance through selfless service to humanity.Condolences to family &friends pic.twitter.com/9ramhXpSe3— Adv Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) March 28, 2017
We mourn the loss of #UncleKathy - he gave so much to bring us here. Its up to us to continue the journey towards equality and human dignity— CASAC (@CASACZA) March 28, 2017
Mr. K, Uncle Kathy, Ahmed #Kathrada - a great, decent human being, a mensch and political leader who loved life, laughing and Barbara Hogan.— Zackie Achmat (@ZackieAchmat) March 28, 2017