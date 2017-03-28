All Sections
Feedback
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS

    Tributes Pour In Celebrating Ahmed Kathrada's Life

    Politicians and civil society took to social media on Tuesday to pay tribute to the struggle veteran.

    28/03/2017 09:19 SAST | Updated 22 minutes ago
    Siphiwe Sibeko / Reuters

    From political parties to civil society, social media is awash with tributes to the struggle icon, Ahmed Kathrada, who passed away early on Monday morning.

    The anti-apartheid activist died after a short illness, and a memorial service has been arranged for Tuesday morning.

    The African National Congress said his life was a lesson in humility, tolerance and resilience.

    The Thabo Mbeki Foundation said that he was so committed to principle, he refused to be broken by harassment, torture or imprisonment.

    Opposition parties and MPs also paid tribute.

    Civil society also joined the chorus of tributes.

    MORE: Ahmed Kathrada Ahmed Kathrada Foundation Anc Da Eff News