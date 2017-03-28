Zuma Declares Special Official Funeral for Kathrada

President Jacob Zuma has declared a Special Official Funeral for the late Rivonia Treason Trialist and stalwart of the liberation struggle for a free and democratic South Africa, Mr Ahmed "Kathy" Kathrada, who sadly passed away in hospital this morning (March 28, 2017).

"Uncle Kathy" was tried and sentenced to life imprisonment on Robben Island prison along former President Nelson Mandela and Mr Walter Sisulu. He was one of the longest serving political prisoners in the country.

The African National Congress bestowed its highest honour, Isithwalandwe/Seaparankoe on Mr Kathrada in 1992 for his selfless dedication to the struggle for a free democratic non-racial and non-sexist South Africa.

The President has instructed that the National Flag fly at half-mast at every station in the country from today, 28 March until the evening of the official memorial service.

President Zuma sends his deepest condolences to his wife, former minister of Public Enterprises Ms Barbara Hogan, the Kathrada family and his political home, the African National Congress, which Uncle Kathy served selflessly throughout his adult life.

The family has requested a private funeral ceremony and the details will be announced by the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation.

An official memorial service will be organised and the details will be announced in due course.

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa will lead the send-off of the much-loved stalwart within government.