Chrissy Teigen Claps Back At Fox News For Tagging Her In Tweet

Chrissy Teigen has long been vocal on Twitter, getting in spats with Piers Morgan and slamming President Donald Trump. So when she was tagged in a tweet by Fox News, it made sense that she wouldn't hold back her dissatisfaction.
The right-leaning news organization shared a tweet about the recent United Airlines leggings controversy using Teigen's handle and a photo of her. Previously, the left-leaning model and cookbook author had been one of many celebrities who called out the airline for hassling a reportedly 10-year-old girl for wearing leggings while attempting to board a flight.
Here's the Fox News tweet:
Teigen wasn't impressed. The mother-of-one fired back with this gem:
Plenty of folks replied to the tweet, praising Teigen for her response. Of course, a few also criticized the "Lip Sync Battle" host; one Twitter user called her a "cry baby."
Naturally, Teigen rose above her haters, retweeting some of their best shots and even using one as her new Twitter header photo.
Thank you, Chrissy, for tweeting.
