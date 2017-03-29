Chrissy Teigen Claps Back At Fox News For Tagging Her In Tweet

Chrissy Teigen has long been vocal on Twitter, getting in spats with Piers Morgan and slamming President Donald Trump. So when she was tagged in a tweet by Fox News, it made sense that she wouldn't hold back her dissatisfaction.

The right-leaning news organization shared a tweet about the recent United Airlines leggings controversy using Teigen's handle and a photo of her. Previously, the left-leaning model and cookbook author had been one of many celebrities who called out the airline for hassling a reportedly 10-year-old girl for wearing leggings while attempting to board a flight.

Here's the Fox News tweet:

.@chrissyteigen speaks out against @united for banning girls from boarding their flight because they wore leggings. https://t.co/MfJossREO7 pic.twitter.com/h38GMWJL2B — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 27, 2017

Teigen wasn't impressed. The mother-of-one fired back with this gem:

@FoxNews I respectfully ask you please don't ever tag me in anything, ever. Words cannot explain how much I detest you. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 27, 2017

Plenty of folks replied to the tweet, praising Teigen for her response. Of course, a few also criticized the "Lip Sync Battle" host; one Twitter user called her a "cry baby."

Naturally, Teigen rose above her haters, retweeting some of their best shots and even using one as her new Twitter header photo.

changed my header pic.twitter.com/patsd9Cnbm — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 28, 2017

Thank you, Chrissy, for tweeting.