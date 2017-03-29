Cyril Ramaphosa Trying To Keep A Straight Face During Kgalema Motlanthe's Standing Ovation Is Hilarious

President Jacob Zuma is flanked by his wife Bongi Ngema-Zuma and deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa during the national Women's Day celebrations at the Union Buildings on August 09, 2016 in Pretoria.

ANC anti-apartheid veteran Ahmed Kathrada's funeral at the Westpark Cemetery on Wednesday was full of shade and fired shots but perhaps the most memorable of these was Kgalema Motlanthe's shot to the jugular.

The former president delivered a eulogy during proceedings that included excerpts from a 2015 open letter from Kathrada to President Jacob Zuma, where the struggle stalwart straight up told the president to step down from his position.

Very few people in attendance stayed in their seats when Motlanthe read quoted the words: "And bluntly, if not arrogantly; in the face of such persistently widespread criticism, condemnation and demand, is it asking too much to express the hope that you will choose the correct way that is gaining momentum, to consider stepping down?"

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa sat next to Tshepo Motsepe, former president Thabo Mbeki, Zanele Mbeki and Graca Machel -- all of them did not stand. Mbeki did not look impressed at all, but Ramaphosa had a smirk on his face we just could not ignore. It looked like he was trying to keep a straight face but failed.

Good attempt Mr Deputy President. You tried.

