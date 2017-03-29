All Sections
    Speedy Sausage Rolls To Keep Your Party Going

    Dip away!

    29/03/2017 17:00 SAST | Updated 38 minutes ago

    In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see this made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

    Sausage rolls recipe

    Prep Time: 30 min

    Cooking time: 30 minutes

    Ingredients:

    250g mince beef

    250 minced pork

    5 ml salt

    a pinch of ground cloves

    a pinch of ground coriander

    a pinch of grated nutmeg

    a pinch of ground black pepper

    10ml vinegar

    Ready made puff pastry

    Instructions:

    1. Mix all the ingredients for the filling together.

    2. Roll it out in a sausage shape.

    3. Roll your puff pastry out, place the sausage shape on top of the rolled out pastry, and fold over, as on the video.

    4. Cut into smaller shapes and bake in a oven at 180ºC for 30 minutes or until cooked.

