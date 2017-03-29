Speedy Sausage Rolls To Keep Your Party Going

In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see this made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

Sausage rolls recipe

Prep Time: 30 min

Cooking time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

250g mince beef

250 minced pork

5 ml salt

a pinch of ground cloves

a pinch of ground coriander

a pinch of grated nutmeg

a pinch of ground black pepper

10ml vinegar

Ready made puff pastry

Instructions:

1. Mix all the ingredients for the filling together.

2. Roll it out in a sausage shape.

3. Roll your puff pastry out, place the sausage shape on top of the rolled out pastry, and fold over, as on the video.

4. Cut into smaller shapes and bake in a oven at 180ºC for 30 minutes or until cooked.