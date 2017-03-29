All Sections
    • VIDEO

    Watch: Ahmed Kathrada Laid To Rest, Leaving Behind A Call To President Jacob Zuma

    Politicians and ministers gathered to honour the stalwart and former President Kgalema Motlanthe read a hard-hitting letter written by Kathrada to Zuma.

    29/03/2017 16:42 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago

    Struggle veteran Ahmed Kathrada's funeral on Wednesday at the Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg turned into a rallying cry against President Jacob Zuma, amid reports of Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan about to be fired and an imminent Cabinet reshuffle.

    There were plenty of hints around dissatisfaction with Zuma and his leadership, including a heavy-hitting speech by Blade Nzimande, general secretary of the South African Communist Party and Minister for Higher Education and Training, who has fallen out with the president.

    But former President Kgalema Motlanthe's eulogy contained the most hard-hitting criticisms of Zuma, using Kathrada's own words calling for Zuma to step down to thunderous applause — including from his own ministers.

    Watch the video for more.

