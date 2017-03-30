Baby Potato And Haddock Tart Makes A Tasty Light Summer Meal

In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see this made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

Baby potato and haddock tart recipe

Prep Time: 20 min

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

150g baby potatoes washed

400g ready-made puff pastry

80 ml cream cheese

spring onions, finely sliced

handful of parsley chopped

100g Cheddar cheese, grated

100g cooked haddock, flaked.

Instructions:

1. Slice the potatoes thinly. Wash and then shake off the excess water.

2. Put them in a microwave bowl, cover and cook for 3-5 minutes, until cooked. Set aside to cool down.

3. Unroll the pastry onto a greased baking tray, use a sharp knife to score a 2 cm strip around the edge of the pastry. Use a fork to prick the pastry all over the inside of the marked lines.

4. Spread the cream cheese over the pastry, keeping inside the marked lines. Then scatter with the spring onions, parsley and of the Cheddar cheese. Top with the potato slices and haddock and then the remaining of the Cheddar cheese.

5. Season with salt and pepper.

6. Bake in a preheated oven at 200ºC for about 20 minutes or until puffed and golden. Serve the tart cut up into squares or nice long slices.