Black Friday: 5 Things To Watch Today

Will Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa resign?

As deputy president of the ANC, he spoke out against the axing of former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas. He was also not consulted on the entire Cabinet reshuffle. Bloomberg reported on Thursday that other cabinet members had decided to walk out if Gordhan was fired. Will they walk?

Will the SACP pull its members from the executive?

The SACP said on Tuesday and Wednesday that the removal of Gordhan was part of state capture by political parasites. Will its top six now resign? The four ministers are: Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe; Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande; Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies; and Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel. The two deputy ministers are Buti Manamela in the Presidency and Jeremy Cronin at Public Works.

Junk

South Africa's investment grade credit rating is skirting close to below investment grade or junk. Last night, South Africa's political risk just skyrocketed. Will the country be able to avert a downgrade later this year?

The rand started tanking before the announcement of the Cabinet changes at 12h24. Bonds (the value of South Africa's debt) weakened too.

#OccupyTreasury

Both the civil society campaign against state capture organised by SaveSA and trade unionist Zwelinzima Vavi said they would organise to occupy the National Treasury in Pretoria to protests its capture.

President Jacob Zuma

The president unleashed midnight turmoil on his country by way of an emailed media statement. On Friday, will he take his nation into his confidence?