Malema: Firing Gordhan Will Be The End Of Zuma

Julius Malema wants the Constitutional Court to help him impeach President Jacob Zuma.

On Thursday, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) commander Malema plans to deliver an application to the Concourt, asking the court to order Speaker of Parliament Baleka Mbete to institute impeachment or disciplinary proceedings against Zuma "for conduct associated with the Nkandla scandal, including lying to Parliament on numerous occasions," said the EFF in a statement.

"Tomorrow is exactly one year since the Concourt handed down its historic judgment in the EFF's Nkandla application. Since then we have made numerous appeals and wrote several letters to the Speaker of Parliament. All have fallen on deaf ears and have been met with violence by Parliament on EFF MPs.

"We approach the Constitutional Court as a last resort based on the belief that Zuma's conduct around the Nkandla matter, both inside and outside of Parliament, renders him unfit to hold the high office of President of the Republic of South Africa," said the EFF.

"If the application is successful then Baleka Mbele will have no option but to put Zuma on trial so that he can answer directly to the people of South Africa."

Earlier on Thursday, Malema said that firing Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan would be the end of Zuma. Malema gave an interview to Power FM talk show host, Iman Rapetti on Thursday.

Speaking of struggle veteran Ahmed Kathrada's funeral, Malema said: "When I was sitting there looking at the old veterans, I realised that the real ANC is now outside the ANC..."

He said those who spoke of listening to the African National Congress veterans were being fake, because the party had ignored warnings from the veterans so far.

He said veterans were even berated in public when they tried to give guidance to the party on issues.

"And you realise that the reason we are in this crisis is because the real leadership of the party is outside the ANC and is not listened to," Malema said.

Malema said this was typical of President Jacob Zuma's style.

"If you go to Zuma and say good things about someone he will agree with you. But you must be very careful," he said.

Malema was asked if he still felt invested in the ANC and, later, if he had been approached by senior leaders of the party to return to the ANC.

Malema said: "The ANC was invested in the National Party. You must always know the opposition well, the strengths and the weaknesses... That doesn't mean you want to go to that party."

On whether he would return to the ANC, Malema said he had not been approached to do so, and that even if he was, he would not return.

"I've met very senior ANC leaders and not a single one has said, come back to the ANC. But very senior ones have said, we don't know what the ANC is going to be like in 2019."

Malema said that "very powerful leaders of the ANC have accepted that there's no rescuing the ANC. Soon people will be scared to associate themselves with it."

Rapetti asked Malema why he thought Zuma remained in power.

"In the absence of organisation, individuals become powerful. That is how Zuma is still in power," he said. Malema said it was time for the country to prepare for a transition as Zuma was "going out".